Deadly Apples Recruit Richard Patrick and Danny Lohner For 'Sacrifice'

(OMG) Montreal-based rock/metal powerhouse Deadly Apples is back with a new epic and dark single, "Sacrifice," available now on all major streaming platforms and will premiere a music video tomorrow (September 25th).

"Sacrifice" features collaborations with Richard Patrick (Filter / Nine Inch Nails) on vocals and Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails / Till Lindemann) on guitars and bass. The single was produced by Antoine Lamothe, with mixing handled by Ben Grosse (Depeche Mode), mastering by Tom Baker (Marilyn Manson), and pre-production by legendary producer Michael Beinhorn (Korn). The drums for the track were recorded on Lars Ulrich's iconic Black Album kit, adding a historic edge to its crushing sound.

The band's previous single, "Volatile," made a major impact upon release-surpassing 100k Spotify streams in its first week and 100k YouTube views in just over a week. The track was featured on major editorial playlists including Spotify's All New Metal, new nu, and Industrial Metal; Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock; and Deezer's Industrial. The "Volatile" music video premiered at Montreal Fetish Weekend and went on to be selected for the Silver Screenings at the Berlin Music Video Awards (June 2025). The release also generated extensive coverage across top rock and metal outlets along with numerous interviews.

Deadly Apples continued their rise with major live shows in 2025, including Welcome to Rockville (Florida) and the Vivo x el Rock Festival (Peru), where they performed on the main stage alongside Avenged Sevenfold and Marilyn Manson.

Deadly Apples have built a loyal following thanks to their unique sound and relentless touring schedule, which has seen them share the stage with rock and metal heavyweights around the globe such as Korn, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Deftones, and Rammstein. Stream the song below and watch the video (once available here)

