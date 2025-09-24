Descendents 'I Don't Want To Grow Up' Being Reissued For 40th Anniversary

(Earshot) Org Music is proud to announce the reissue of I Don't Want To Grow Up, the landmark second album from legendary punk pioneers Descendents, arriving November 21, 2025. The reissue will be available across formats-LP, CD, and cassette-alongside a special Punk Note LP edition featuring alternate packaging.

This release marks the second installment in Org Music's ongoing reissue campaign with Descendents, who recently reclaimed ownership of their master recordings. Following the acclaimed reissue of Milo Goes To College, this new edition brings fresh attention to one of the band's most beloved albums-arriving just in time for its 40th anniversary.

Originally released in 1985 on New Alliance Records, the label founded by Minutemen's D. Boon and Mike Watt, I Don't Want To Grow Up was recorded after vocalist Milo Aukerman returned from college. It also marked the first of two albums to feature guitarist Ray Cooper. With brighter melodies and sharper hooks than its predecessor, the record helped the band avoid the dreaded sophomore slump while cementing their status as one of punk's most influential voices.

Among the many formats, fans will find a standout: a limited Punk Note edition designed by John Yates (Stealworks). Inspired by the iconic Blue Note jazz label artwork of Reid Miles and Francis Wolff, these reimagined covers bring a bold, visual reinterpretation of punk history. The Punk Note series began with Org Music's celebrated Bad Brains reissues, and continues here with deluxe case-wrapped jackets and new liner notes by BrooklynVegan senior editor Andrew Sacher.

The reissue will be available in the following variants:

Widely Available Formats:

Black LP

"Banana Peel" LP

Punk Note Edition (Black Vinyl)

CD

Cassette (Yellow)

Limited / Exclusive Variants:

Punk Note Edition (Transparent Yellow LP) - Org Music Exclusive

"Oxblood Docs" LP - Descendents Exclusive

Ocean LP - BrooklynVegan

Pink LP - Zia Records Exclusive

Green Bay LP - 1-2-3-4-GO! Records

Bubble Gum LP - Going Underground Records & Seasick Records Exclusive

Black LP with Exclusive Obi Strip - Celebrated Summer Records

Purple Swirl Cassette - Tapehead City Exclusive

