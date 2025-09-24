Goldfrapp Return After Seven Year Hiatus

(The Syndicate) Trailblazing pop duo Goldfrapp celebrate two decades of their seminal third album Supernature with the release of the 20th Anniversary deluxe edition, arriving November 21 via MUTE/BMG.

To mark this milestone, Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory have crafted an electrifying, brand-new remix of the acid-tinged, bewitching "You Never Know" - their first fresh Goldfrapp release in years, making this a thrilling moment for longtime fans.

Originally released in 2005, Supernature was Goldfrapp's era-defining masterpiece, a multi-layered sonic-pop thriller that shattered the electronic rulebook, replacing it with a radical, high-gloss vision of pop music at its most seductive and strange. It took everything Black Cherry achieved and booted it into infinity, bathed in lip-glossed euphoria and mixed to ecstatic perfection by the legendary Spike Stent (Madonna, Bjork, Massive Attack, U2), and became the blueprint which inspired a new wave of pop.

Supernature catapulted Goldfrapp into the pop stratosphere, spawning now-classic singles like "Ooh La La," "Number 1," and "Ride A White Horse." The album topped charts worldwide, earned multi-platinum sales, garnered multiple BRIT and GRAMMY nominations, while their live shows became legendary for their mesmerising visuals and unforgettable performances. The duo's impact continues to resonate in pop culture, with their music appearing as the enigmatic soundtrack to a wide spectrum of films, TV and advertisements, an Ivor Novello award for "Strict Machine" in 2004 and the prestigious Ivor's Inspiration Award in 2021, solidifying their lasting legacy as one of the most innovative acts in pop history.

Now reissued for its 20th anniversary, the deluxe edition offers fans the classic original album alongside B-sides, classic & brand new remixes, unreleased live radio session recordings and a Blu-ray 5.1 surround mix. The release is presented across 3 CDs in deluxe packaging, alongside a stunning peacock-coloured double vinyl edition featuring a remix EP, with everything cut at half speed for enhanced sound quality. The new edition includes two brand new Goldfrapp remixes by Alison Goldfrapp & Will Gregory, with exclusive reinterpretations from Richard X, Sun's Signature (Elizabeth Fraser (Cocteau Twins) & Damon Reece (Massive Attack, Spiritualized) and more.

With the release of this deluxe edition, Goldfrapp don't just revisit Supernature, they reaffirm its enduring influence in 2025's musical landscape and beyond. A shimmering, defiant triumph of glam-pop futurism, it remains lightyears ahead and continues to inspire a new generation of sonic iconoclasts.

