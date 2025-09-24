Hear Oasis Unplug For 'Morning Glory'

(PPM) Oasis has released "Morning Glory (Unplugged)," from the forthcoming (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition). This special release features new unplugged versions of five classic tracks; "Morning Glory," "Cast No Shadow," "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova" and the previously released "Acquiesce." Released on October 3rd via Big Brother Recordings (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order here.

The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel's studio, Lone Star Sound, in London.

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? stands out as one of the all-time era-defining great rock albums. Oasis' second album released in 1995 on Creation Records followed just 14 months after their classic debut Definitely Maybe and includes universally loved anthems "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back In Anger," "Champagne Supernova" plus fan favorites "She's Electric" and "Roll With It." The album propelled the band to worldwide success and has now sold more than 22 million copies globally, including 6 million in the US, and is the UK's 3rd biggest selling studio album of all time. The album was also announced by National Album Day as the Official Most Streamed Album of the '90s, with Definitely Maybe as the second.

The deluxe album is described by MOJO as "Indestructible," with Record Collector adding "This was the moment Oasis truly became the band of the people," and Uncut concurring that this is "Britpop's landmark."

The release of "Morning Glory (Unplugged)" arrives shortly after Oasis stormed through the North America leg of the Live '25 Tour, cementing Oasis-mania firmly on US shores with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Oasis finally conquer America" and The Sunday Times describing this as the "biggest rock comeback in history." The UK leg concludes with Oasis' sixth and seventh sold-out nights at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. From there, the tour continues globally in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

