Jonathan Richman's 'Only Frozen Sky Anyway' Coming To CD

(Reybee) Following the recent digital release of his overwhelmingly critically-hailed 18th studio album Only Frozen Sky Anyway, legendary balladeer Jonathan Richman will be releasing the album on CD on November 7, 2025 via Blue Arrow Records.

Accompanied by his longtime drummer and percussionist Tommy Larkins and former Modern Lovers bandmate the inimitable Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) on keyboards, Richman has proven that he's lost none of his humor or grit while staying grounded on the album that Pitchfork calls "surprisingly moving."

Injecting his lyrical wit into indie rock in a fashion that he perfected over the decades, Only Frozen Sky Anyway caught an unexpectant world by surprise. While fans rejoiced with another album from the indie pop elder statesman, the media lavished overwhelming praise. Brooklyn Vegan characterized the album as "classics here as the kind of songs only JoJo would write." It's Psychedelic Baby zeroes in on his power as a songwriter, praising, "Only Frozen Sky Anyway might even feel like a conversation with music and its author. His music, defying cliche, truly feels like therapy, solidifying his place as one of the most unique songwriters of our time. To discover his world is a genuine gift." New York Times uncovers what makes his music so special, saying, "Jonathan Richman still taps into the child's-eye innocence that has guided his songs ever since he led the proto-punk Modern Lovers in the 1970s."

In support of Only Frozen Sky Anyway, Richman has announced a Fall tour that kicks off October 3rd iin Boise, ID and circles the continent, hitting Calgary, Winnipeg, Minneapolis, Albany, with dates wrapping up in December on the West Coast.

