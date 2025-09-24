Maren Morris Reveals New Single 'Beat The Devil' in Sheriff Country Trailer

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris unveils her brand-new single "Beat The Devil" today via Columbia Records. The track makes its debut as the featured song in the official trailer for CBS' highly anticipated new series SHERIFF COUNTRY, premiering October 17.

Dark and cinematic, "Beat The Devil" brims with Southern gothic intensity. Against brooding instrumentation, Maren inhabits the role of a vengeful force - "the one you heard about from the preacher's mouth" - daring anyone to challenge her power. With chilling lines like "ain't no holy in the water, ain't no washing these sins" and a chorus that warns "you can't beat the devil at her own game," the track mirrors the themes of reckoning and resilience that run through SHERIFF COUNTRY.

SHERIFF COUNTRY is an intense, drama-filled universe expansion of CBS' hit show Fire Country, centered around Edgewater's straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, played by Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham, Firefly). It follows Mickey as she uses her deeply personal (and deeply tangled) connection to the community to investigate big crime in her small town.

"Beat The Devil" arrives on the heels of Maren's D R E A M S I C L E (deluxe) album release in August, further showcasing her ability to craft music that is both unflinching and evocative. Maren is currently on her global Dreamsicle Tour, which stops in Nashville this Thursday, September 25 at The Pinnacle. The tour continues its 40-date run across North America and will soon head to the UK and Europe through November.

Related Stories

Maren Morris Delivers Six Performances At Newport Folk Festival

Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single

Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video

Maren Morris Announces The Dreamsicle World Tour

News > Maren Morris