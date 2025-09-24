Mystic Circle Deliver 'The Bible Of Witch Chase'

(ROAR) Germany's iconic black metal force Mystic Circle have unleashed their brand-new single, "The Bible of Witch Chase", taken from their upcoming studio album "Hexenbrand 1486", set for release on October 31st, 2025 via ROAR! Epic and pitch-black in atmosphere, the track captures the sinister essence of the band's vision: dark, unrelenting, and steeped in occult fire.

"The Bible of Witch Chase is the first part of our Heinrich Kramer trilogy", the band comments. "Driven by distorted visions, he wrote the Malleus Maleficarum and condemned hundreds of innocent souls to death. This song takes you back to medieval times, where the screams of the innocent echoed as they were slaughtered by the servants of the Holy Church. Once again, it is a statement against an institution corrupted by greed and false piety. Musically, it is a dissonant, metal-influenced piece inspired by witchcraft, the inquisition, and the dark spirit of the Middle Ages."

"Hexenbrand 1486" will be available on CD and Vinyl (both featuring a comic) as well as in Digital formats. In support, the band will be holding several signing sessions around the album release, find all upcoming dates and record store locations below!

"More serious, more respectful and more authentic" is the definition of the tenth MYSTIC CIRCLE epic "Hexenbrand 1486" - a statement that certainly applies to the formation's attitude. "It's a journey through time in the Mystic Circle universe", A. Blackwar recently said. "The album is very varied and each song has its own dominance. We could release every track as a single and that says a lot about the strength of the longplayer."

MYSTIC CIRCLE sound unmistakable, their trademarks are manifold and their hunger seems almost insatiable. What the duo has created in recent years is unparalleled and continues the legacy that the band created in the nineties with their classics "Drachenblut" (1998) and "Infernal Satanic Verses" (1999). MYSTIC CIRCLE themselves describe their style as melodic extreme metal, their very own mix of old-school death and black metal, traditional heavy metal of the eighties and horror soundtracks.

Since the unholy reunion between the two MYSTIC CIRCLE founders A. Blackwar and Beelzebub in 2021, the Germanic black metal wargods are stronger than ever. What began anew in 2022 with the self-titled "Mystic Circle" album and was rewarded with a sensational #78 place in the German album charts, was continued the following year with "Erzdämon" and now completed with "Hexenbrand 1486".

"Hexenbrand 1486", produced with Nils Lesser, is largely about the 'Malleus Maleficarum', the hammer of witches, which was written in Speyer/Germany in the year 1486. "We are lucky to live near well-known events and dark legends. Our Nibelungen cult "Drachenblut" comes from our region, as does the concept in the second part of the new record about Heinrich "Institoris" Kramer, the author of the Hexenhammer," A. Blackwar explains.

"Heinrich Kramer embodies everything we hate about the holy institution of the church. He was a vile sadist who acted out his resentment towards women under the cloak of Christian scripture. The Hexenhammer is the work of a madman and should encourage everyone even more to leave the church and follow their own path of faith," says Beelzebub.

The horror flair of the 80s already played a major role in the duo's style on "Mystic Circle" and "Erzdämon". On "Hexenbrand 1486" they consistently go one step further and add dark synth wave passages in appropriate places, with a comparable flair to legendary horror shockers and soundtracks by Dario Argento, who used synthesizers in his very own way.

Related Stories

Mystic Circle Take On Iron Maiden's 'Afraid To Shoot Strangers'

News > Mystic Circle