Neil Forever vs Parkinsons Benefit To Rock The Greek

(FTW) Beloved Neil Diamond tribute ensemble Neil Forever will bring their passion, precision, and powerhouse 14-piece lineup to stages across the nation in 2026 with their Love At The Greek tour, honoring one of the most iconic live albums ever recorded. The tour will culminate on April 25, 2026 at Los Angeles' legendary Greek Theatre - the very venue where Neil Diamond's landmark 1976 Love at the Greek concert was captured - in a special benefit performance supporting Drive Toward a Cure, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit dedicated to Parkinson's disease research and patient care.

For Neil Forever founder and lead vocalist David Jacobson, the cause is deeply personal: his father passed away from Parkinson's disease, inspiring Jacobson to dedicate his time, energy, and resources toward finding a cure. The mission also resonates with Neil Diamond's own story - the music legend was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018, a revelation that raised global awareness of the disease and helped normalize the conversation around it. That journey is now part of the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, which chronicles Diamond's life and career.

"Performing these songs that mean so much to so many, while raising money and awareness for Parkinson's, makes every note that much more meaningful," says Jacobson. "This is more than a tour - it's a mission of love, music, and hope."

Since their debut in January 2023, NEIL FOREVER has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide with performances so authentic and full of heart that fans often say they feel transported back to the magic of a Neil Diamond concert. With a lineup including David Jacobson (lead vocals/guitar), John Cardoso (drums), Dylan Jacobson (guitar/keyboard/music director), Anthony Raffa (keyboard), Ted Wyman (bass), Glen Gabberty (electric guitar), Eric Ziegelmeier (percussion), Jeanna Campo (lead vocals), Kayla Manzella (vocals), Chris Scarnato (baritone sax/horn section director), Glenn Gifford (trumpet), Andrew Pereira (tenor sax), and David Joseph (trombone), the group delivers timeless hits like Sweet Caroline, Forever in Blue Jeans, America, Love on the Rocks, and many more with the energy, spirit, and artistry that made Neil Diamond a legend.

The LOVE AT THE GREEK tour and LA show pays homage to Diamond's unforgettable 1977 Greek Theatre performance - a concert immortalized in both a double live album and Emmy-nominated NBC television special. For NEIL FOREVER, recreating the magic of that moment is both a celebration of music history and a heartfelt tribute to the enduring emotional connection between artist and audience.

A portion of every ticket sold on the LOVE AT THE GREEK tour will benefit DRIVE TOWARD A CURE with dollars directly supporting the foundation's 'Special Assistance,' 'Access to Care,' and 'Family Fund' grant programs that benefit both caregivers and those living with Parkinson's. Since 2016, Drive Toward a Cure has raised more than $1.2 million to support research, patient care and directed programs that improve the lives of those affected by Parkinson's disease, as well as provide financial support to clinics and regional Parkinson Centers of Excellence within areas where individual events are held.

"David and I first connected through the Porsche community, but it's the shared journey of losing a parent to Parkinson's that truly bonded us," said Deb Pollack, founder of Drive Toward a Cure. "With Neil Diamond's own Parkinson's story adding meaning to this tour, seeing David use his music to touch lives far beyond the stage is incredibly inspiring -- it's a heartfelt way to honor those we've lost, uplift those living with Parkinson's, and fuel the drive toward a cure."

The Greek Theatre benefit performance takes place April 25, 2026. Tickets for the benefit show will be available for pre-order on October 6, 2025 and general sale November 3, 2025.

Related Stories

Extended Cut Of Super Bowl Ad Featuring Neil Diamond Classic Shared Online

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover 2021 In Review

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy

News > Neil Diamond