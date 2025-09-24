Neil Young, Beck, and Lana Del Rey to Perform At Harvest Moon Concert

(SFM) The Painted Turtle is proud to announce the return of "Harvest Moon," a special daytime benefit concert with the legendary Neil Young, iconic singer-songwriter Beck, and renowned pop figurehead Lana Del Rey, with additional artists to be named.

Held in the breathtaking setting of The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, CA, this intimate event will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, just an hour north of Los Angeles. All proceeds will benefit The Painted Turtle, offering transformative camp experiences for children with serious medical conditions and The Bridge School, which provides essential educational services to children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

The day will begin with a vibrant performance by the marimba ensemble Masanga, welcoming guests as they arrive and setting the tone for a joyful day of music and community. As the afternoon unfolds, Beck, Lana Del Rey, and Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will take the stage for unforgettable performances, culminating in a powerful sunset set that promises a moving experience for all attendees.

In addition to world-class music, guests can enjoy a festival-like atmosphere with family-friendly activities, food trucks, and more.

To preserve the intimate nature of the event, tickets are extremely limited. General Admission tickets will go on sale on 9/24 @ 9am PST. A limited number of Sponsorship and VIP packages are also available, offering unique perks such as on-site valet parking, prime seating, and access to an exclusive donor lounge with a wide variety of food and drink.

"We're honored to welcome Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Beck, and Lana Del Rey to Harvest Moon this year," said April Tani, Executive Director of The Painted Turtle. "This gathering, where music, nature, and purpose come together, is a powerful celebration of hope and community. It's an opportunity for all of us to support two extraordinary organizations making a real difference in children's lives."

