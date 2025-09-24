Omnium Gatherum Reveal 'Walking Ghost Phase' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) As a last single before their new album May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way drops November 7, Finnish melodic death metal stalwarts Omnium Gatherum are releasing the '80s-infused "Walking Ghost Phase" that comes with a visualizer video.
Vocalist Jukka Pelkonen says, "'Walking Ghost Phase' is about addiction in its many forms. It is about dullness defeating passion yet the addiction creating a fixation. It is a zombie-like state where one is forced to go through the destructive pattern repeatedly. Self-deception is one of the key topics in this song. How addiction lures one into thinking there is nothing wrong and then it consumes you. The title is a real term used when the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster happened in the '80s. There were workers exposed to heavy radiation who obviously got sick from it. After a while, they seemed to be cured, but that was only a deception. Soon afterwards they just collapsed and passed away. That is why I linked the 'Walking Ghost Phase'-state to the idea of addiction."
Guitarist Markus Vanhala further comments, "Here's the third OG single down the road - called 'Walking Ghost Phase.' This one represents the simpler, straight-forward banger side of the upcoming album; it gets your heads banging and fists pumping. I am really looking forward to playing this one live as it has a feel of an upcoming classic live anthem - luckily we have A LOT of shows coming up. Also fear not; there's also gonna be some a bit more proggy or advanced stuff on the album. May the bridges we burn light the way!"
