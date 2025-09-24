Pentatonix Announce New Christmas Album

(Republic) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet Pentatonix have inked a major label deal with Republic Records.

On the signing, Kevin Olusola from the group shares: "We're thrilled to kick off this new partnership with Republic! They've played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of so many artists we admire. After many great conversations with their team, we're aligned on a shared vision to elevate our artistry to new heights. Here's to an exciting journey ahead!"

Jim Roppo, President and Chief Operating Officer of REPUBLIC Corps Collective shares: "Pentatonix have always stood apart. There has never been a vocal group like them, and they've been able to completely reinvent both a capella and the holidays to the point where they're synonymous with both. As a team, we're so excited to partner with them and help execute their expansive vision for this next chapter."

Pentatonix is back this holiday season with Christmas in the City, a 16-track album that celebrates the magic of Christmastime in New York. Blending holiday favorites with brand-new originals, the group brings their signature harmonies to a soundtrack that feels both festive and fresh. From the sparkle of classics you know and love to heartfelt new songs destined to become traditions, Christmas in the City captures the joy, energy, and wonder of the holidays in the city that never sleeps.

The first release off the upcoming new album is an original titled "Bah Humbug." On the track, the group's tenor Mitch Grassi shares: "This song tells the story of A Christmas Carol in a really fun, theatrical way. What I love about this arrangement is that we are all featured individually, and get our moments to let our "characters" really shine. I don't think I've ever heard a song tell this particular story in such a succinct, creative way!"

Following last year's hit holiday film on Netflix, "Meet Me Next Christmas" and a blockbuster arena run including their first Sold Out Madison Square Garden, Pentatonix plans to follow it up this November on what promises to be their boldest, brightest, and biggest tour yet - the Christmas in the City Tour! It will kick off on November 8th in West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center, rolling through major arenas such as UBS Arena in New York, and concludes with two hometown shows on December 21st and December 22nd in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena.

