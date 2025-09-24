Rita Ora Goes 'All Natural' With New Video

(PPM) Rita Ora unveils her brand-new single "All Natural" - a sultry, electro-pop gem produced by GRAMMY-winning auteur Joel Little (Gracie Abrams, Lorde, Taylor Swift).

"All Natural" is a smoldering, seductive cut that explores transformation and self-discovery. The track sees Rita stripping back to embrace her femininity in its most unguarded form, her vocals weaving through glassy synths and shadowy beats before crystallising into a confident reflection of strength and sensuality.

Rita says: "'All Natural' is one of the most personal songs I've ever made. For me, it's about learning to love every side of yourself - the strong and the fragile, the light and the shadows. Working with Joel was such a gift; he has this rare ability to take something deeply intimate and turn it into music that everyone can feel as their own. This song is really about growth, healing, and self-discovery. My hope is that when people hear it, they connect with their own journey and feel seen in it."

The accompanying music video, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, arrives the same day. Shot in a cavernous, dimly lit studio, the visuals see Rita dancing beneath vast overhead lights, gliding through rippling water, and moving between mirrored reflections. The result is a striking exploration of identity and duality - celebrating transformation, empowerment, and the beauty of being unapologetically yourself.

Rita Ora's multi-platinum music career has won her commercial and critical acclaim, with 13 UK Top 10 singles (four at Number One), over ten billion streams, and a BRIT Billion Award to her name. Her last album You & I (2023) debuted at #6 on the UK Official Albums Chart, topped the Independent Albums Chart, and was praised by Rolling Stone as "a collection of stunning love songs." With "All Natural," Rita opens a new chapter - one that feels sharper, stronger and truer to herself than ever before.

