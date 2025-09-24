The Doobie Brothers Wrap Summer Leg Of Their Walk This Road Tour

(fcc) Iconic GRAMMY Award-winning, Platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame band The Doobie Brothers wrapped up the summer leg of their highly-acclaimed WALK THIS ROAD TOUR at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

The tour kicked off in July, hitting the UK and Ireland before launching stateside in Detroit on August 4th with special guests Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band. Celebrating the band's critically acclaimed new studio album WALK THIS ROAD (Rhino Records) the tour featured premiere live performances of new songs "Walk This Road feat. Mavis Staples" and "Angels & Mercy" as well as "Learn To Let Go" and "Call Me." Fans went crazy for beloved, iconic Doobie Brothers hits including "Long Train Runnin'," "Listen to the Music," "Black Water" and "What A Fool Believes."

Walk This Road, their 16th album, is the first ever studio album by The Doobie Brothers featuring principal members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald, and the first in 40 years to feature Michael McDonald in the studio with the band. Walk This Road showcases the masterful songwriting of Johnston, Simmons and McDonald who were inducted into the 2025 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame this past June. It features ten newly recorded tracks including ""Walk This Road (feat. Mavis Staples)", "Call Me," "Learn To Let Go," "Angels & Mercy," and "Lahaina" and was produced in Los Angeles with John Shanks. Get

