The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set

(UMe) Nearly five decades after its original release, The Rolling Stones are set to celebrate their groundbreaking 1976 album Black and Blue with a definitive Super Deluxe Box Set, arriving globally on November 14, 2025 from Interscope/UMe. Originally released in April, 1976 Black and Blue marked a bold new chapter for the band and now returns in a stunning, remixed and expanded package across multiple formats.

Available as a 5LP vinyl box set and a 4CD box set, both editions include a Blu-ray disc, a hundred-page hardback book, and a replica tour poster. A limited edition 5LP version on exclusive black and blue marbled vinyl will also be available via select online retailers, alongside streamlined 2-disc and 1-disc formats on both vinyl and CD. Additionally, a limited edition 1LP zoetrope vinyl will also be released.

Black and Blue is the Stones' 13th studio album, the first following the departure of former guitarist Mick Taylor who was eventually replaced by Ronnie Wood. The recording sessions famously served as auditions with guitar greats Harvey Mandel, Wayne Perkins, Jeff Beck, and Robert A. Johnson all contributing. Ultimately, free from commitments to The Faces, it was Ronnie Wood who joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts & Bill Wyman as a bona fide Rolling Stone appearing on three tracks. Soon after Ronnie officially signed up for the band's U.S. tour, starting his continuing tenure with the group across five decades with multiple live and studio albums and dozens of Stones groundbreaking world tours. In a brand-new interview included in the new box set, Ronnie reflects on joining the band in 1976 with these words - "Right then, this is where I'm meant to be."

Musically, Black and Blue showcased The Rolling Stones' adventurous spirit by infusing reggae, funk, and soul into their signature rock sound. The swaggering "Hot Stuff," the driving "Hand of Fate," the poignant ballad hit single "Fool to Cry," fan favorite "Memory Motel" plus "Melody" featuring the talents of Billy Preston a heavy contributor to the whole album. Black and Blue was the second to be self-produced, credited to "The Glimmer Twins" a pseudonym used by Jagger and Richards for their roles as producers. On release it went to No. 1 on the USA album chart and stayed there for four consecutive weeks gaining immediate platinum status while in the UK Black and Blue went to No. 2 in May 1976.

The Black and Blue 2025 reissue includes a six-track disc of previously unreleased recordings, including the Jagger/Richards composition "I Love Ladies," plus a high-energy take on Shirley & Company's "Shame, Shame, Shame" which is available to listen to now. Also included are four amazing Stones instrumental jams from the 1975 sessions featuring the guest guitarists.

To accompany the reissue, a new music video for "Shame, Shame, Shame" will premiere on September 25th. Directed by acclaimed Dutch filmmaker Camille Boumans, the video is a collage of Stones history and attitude, blending rare archival photography with hand-drawn animation and modern flair. Known for her award-winning work with global brands and her distinctive blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics, Boumans brings a fresh energy to the Stones' legacy.

In addition and a must for Stones fans is a full live concert recording from the bands celebrated six night residency at London's Earls Court Exhibition Centre, where they were joined onstage by Ian Stewart, Billy Preston, and Ollie Brown - all of whom had contributed to the studio album.

The accompanying Blu-ray disc offers a previously unreleased TV broadcast of the Stones' 1976 show at Les Abattoirs in Paris, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound mixes of both the studio album and the live Earls Court concert. All audio content is also available in high-resolution stereo. Rounding out the Super Deluxe Box Set is a 100-page hardback book featuring a brand new essay by recognized Stones expert Paul Sexton, exclusive photographs from the album sessions and tour, and a replica poster from the 1976 Paris concert.

Release Formats Include:

5LP Super Deluxe Box Set

4CD Super Deluxe Box Set

Limited Edition 5LP Marbled Vinyl Super Deluxe Box Set

2LP / 2CD (Album + Outtakes & Jams)

1LP / 1CD (2025 Steven Wilson Mix)

1LP Zoetrope Vinyl

FULL TRACK LISTING + CREDITS BELOW:

TRACKLISTING

SUPER DELUXE 5LP + BLU RAY

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

Side A

Hot Stuff

Hand Of Fate

Cherry Oh Baby

Memory Motel

Side B

Hey Negrita (Inspiration by Ron Wood)

Melody (Inspiration by Billy Preston)

Fool To Cry

Crazy Mama

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

Side A

I Love Ladies

Shame, Shame, Shame

Chuck Berry Style Jam (With Harvey Mandel)

Side B

Blues Jam (With Jeff Beck)

Rotterdam Jam (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)

Freeway Jam (With Jeff Beck)

Disc 3: Live at Earls Court 1976

Side A

Honky Tonk Women

If You Can't Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud

Hand Of Fate

Hey Negrita (Inspiration by Ron Wood)

Side B

Ain't Too Proud To Beg

Fool To Cry

Hot Stuff

Star Star (Starf***er)

Disc 4: Live at Earls Court 1976

Side A

You Gotta Move

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Band Intro

Happy

Side B

Tumbling Dice

Nothing from Nothing

Outa-space

Disc 5: Live at Earls Court 1976

Side A

Midnight Rambler

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

Brown Sugar

Side B

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Street Fighting Man

Sympathy For The Devil

Blu-Ray Disc

Black and Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025) Hi-res stereo and Atmos Mix

2. Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976

Band Intro

Honky Tonk Women

Hand of Fate

Fool To Cry

Hot Stuff

Star Star

You Gotta Move

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Band Introductions

Happy

Outa Space

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Street Fighting Man

3. Live at Earls Court Live 1976

Band Intro

Honky Tonk Women

If You Can't Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud

Hand Of Fate

Hey Negrita

Ain't Too Proud To Beg

Fool To Cry

Hot Stuff

Star Star (Starf***er)

You Gotta Move

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Happy

Tumbling Dice

Nothing From Nothing

Outa-Space

Midnight Rambler

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

Brown Sugar

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Street Fighting Man

Sympathy For The Devil

