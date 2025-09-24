.

The Vintage Caravan Share 'Alone' Visualizer

09-24-2025
(All Noir) In support of their critically-acclaimed, new studio offering, Portals, Icelandic retro-fueled prog rock torchbearers The Vintage Caravan have released a visualizer video clip for their latest single "Alone".

Portals will drop this Friday, September 26th on Napalm Records, and sees the trio deliver another testament to their endlessly creative, modern take on the psychedelic retro rock sound, cementing The Vintage Caravan's leading position in the scene!

Melancholy meets muscle - "Alone" is a brooding, riff-driven anthem, blending soulful vocals with powerful 70s-infused rock energy, that feels both raw and timeless.

Guitarist and singer Askar Logi Agustsson reveals: "Alone dates back to 2021 and it came together pretty quickly. I made a demo where I ad libbed a vocal melody and lyrics, a lot of which ended on the final version. The song was written during a strange time in my life, it deals with topics of being lonely in the company of people, spiraling down dark roads, dealing with my own faults and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. After recording the demo I pretty much forgot about it until we were working on new material in 2024 and pretty late in that process I dug it up and it just immediately worked."

He adds: "My favourite part of the song is the breakdown after the chorus which is the loneliest sounding thing we've made, the conversation between the guitar solo and bass lines which erupt in a fiery solo and final chorus which features such a great improvised moment between us three, which just happened unexpectedly in the moment that evening in Porto.

The track features our good friend Tómas Jónsson on Hammond organ. We hope you enjoy the journey!"

