Todd Snider Is Left 'HIGH, Lonesome And Then Some' With New Single

(MPG) Nashville singer/songwriter Todd Snider shares the title track from his upcoming LP High, Lonesome And Then Some., which will release on October 17 via Aimless Records / Thirty Tigers. Chugging along like a freight train, the new song finds Snider on the other side of a breakup reflecting on what went wrong.

This week, Snider also announced that he will return to The Caverns in Grundy County, Tennessee on Friday February 13, bringing the full band with him down to the cave for the first time. Tickets, camping passes + add-ons go on sale to the public this Friday, September 26 at 9 a.m. CT.

On the new song, Snider shares: "Even cheaper than free. A song is all that anybody ever got outta fallin for a guy like me." Produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan, Robbie Crowell and Joe Bisirri, the new record is a stripped-down, juke-joint album of nine tracks, each of them steeped in the blues. With an ace band including Tasjan on second electric guitar, Sterling Finlay on electric bass and Robbie Crowell on drums, Snider mixed elements of rock, country, Southern soul and dirt-road blues to create his most Southern-sounding record to date. From the LP, he released the Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) co-write "WHILE WE STILL HAVE A CHANCE," which finds Snider pleading his case for one more try.

Typical of the blues that influenced much of this record, most of it revolves around loss and hardship. In addition to navigating health issues, broken business relationships and a lifetime of failed romances, all of his mentors, a list which includes Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Buffett and John Prine, have now passed away. This record is the response to that loss, disguised as what he calls "a song cycle about the effects of love on the human condition."

Since his debut in 1994, Snider has worked his way towards legend status in American roots music. His 2004 LP East Nashville Skyline is regarded as a pillar of alt-country, while his 2008 EP Peace Queer and 2012's Agnostic Hymns and Stoner Fables have been lauded as expert social and political commentary. In addition to his solo career, Snider is also a member of Hard Working Americans with Widespread Panic's Dave Schools and Duane Tracks, and his songs have been recorded by Loretta Lynn, Tom Jones, Cross Canadian Ragweed and more.

He's garnered widespread critical acclaim over the years, everywhere from The New York Times who called him "one of the most distinct voices in modern Americana" to UPROXX who lauded him as "a songwriter's songwriter." He's also appeared on Conan and The Tonight Show and earned additional praise everywhere from places like Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Garden & Gun, Associated Press and many more. In his more recent years, he's even taken on the role of mentor himself - offering support and guidance to some of Americana's brightest current stars like Sierra Ferrell and Hayes Carll.

This summer, Snider hit the road for his first tour dates since 2022. His battle with spinal stenosis kept him from touring, but now he's back with the recently assembled Todd Snider Band which includes Finlay, Bissiri, Tasjan and Crowell. He'll head out again in October for a run of dates out West.

Tour Dates

October 30 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

November 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

November 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 4 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

November 5 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

November 7 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

November 8 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater

November 10 - Eugene, OR - Soreng Theater at Hult Center

November 11 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

November 12 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

November 15 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

November 16 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

February 13 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

