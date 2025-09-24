Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel Team Up

(BHM) Singer-songwriter-guitarists Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel have unveiled Celestun, their long-awaited collaborative debut album, arriving January 15, 2026, on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music.

Having been friends and occasional touring partners for well over a decade, Celestun encapsulates the duo's singular camaraderie as My Morning Jacket guitarist Broemel's classically trained virtuosity aligns with Ramsey's nimble fingerstyle picking to create a predominantly instrumental song cycle recorded almost entirely on acoustic guitars. The album is heralded by today's premiere of the double A-sided first single, "Celestun" & "Nevermind."

Written by Ramsey while he visited Mexico with his family, the cinematic "Celestun" is inspired by the warmth and culture of the small Yucatan Peninsula fishing village that gives the song and album its name. "Nevermind," which represents one of the album's three vocal tracks, sees Broemel expressing his frustration with 21st-century overload while extolling the virtues of putting the world on pause to better find peace and power within himself.

"That song came from the realization a couple of years ago that maybe it's okay to sit part of this new era out and take a second to figure out how I can really be helpful," says Carl Broemel. "I just felt so much pressure and fear. I decided I'm not going to look at the news for a couple of days, and I'm sorry, but I'm not going to feel bad about it. I'm going to recharge and make sure I'm on the right track with everything else going on in my life. And then I'll get smart and try to help out where I can."

Ramsey and Broemel will mark the arrival of Celestun with a series of live dates set for early next year, including an eagerly awaited performance at the upcoming Folk Alliance International Conference in New Orleans, LA on Friday, January 23, 2026.

