BIF NAKED: A Documentary Special Event Announced

(TEA) Toronto, get ready for an unforgettable evening with one of Canada's most iconic voices. On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, The Royal will host "BIF NAKED: A Documentary," a special event that combines the premiere screening of a powerful new documentary, an intimate live acoustic performance, and a Q&A with Bif Naked herself.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the program beginning at 7:30 PM. For three immersive hours, audiences will be transported through the remarkable life and career of a trailblazing artist who has spent decades challenging conventions and inspiring generations.

Directed by Pollyanna Hardwicke-Brown, "BIF NAKED" is the definitive documentary on the life and career of Bif Naked. Through rare archival footage, exclusive interviews, and unforgettable performances, the film explores her journey as a poet, fighter, and rock 'n' roll force of nature. This is the story of a woman who never played by the rules, never backed down, and always remained unapologetically herself.

The evening continues with a live acoustic performance from Bif Naked, showcasing her unmistakable voice and raw honesty in a stripped-down set that brings her songs even closer to the audience. Following the performance, fans will have the opportunity to engage directly with Bif during a candid Q&A session, where her trademark openness and wit will shine.

Born in India, adopted by American missionaries, and raised in Canada, Bif's story is one of resilience and reinvention. She emerged from the underground punk scene of the late '80s and early '90s with a fierce stage presence and emotionally charged lyrics, quickly becoming a symbol of empowerment and authenticity. Her legacy continues to resonate across Canadian music culture and beyond.

"BIF NAKED" captures the challenges she has faced and overcome, from life-threatening illnesses to the difficulties of navigating a male-dominated industry, all while inspiring countless fans with her punk ethos and fearless voice. Featuring appearances from George Stroumboulopoulos, Doug Fury, Chiko Misomali, and Peter Karroll, the film paints a vivid portrait of an artist who has defined and redefined herself time and again.

Tickets are available now: VIP tickets are $50 plus tax and fees, while standard and accessible tickets are $35 plus tax and fees. Seating is limited for this exclusive Toronto event, ensuring an intimate atmosphere for fans to experience Bif's story up close.

This Toronto screening marks a rare opportunity to see Bif Naked in person, unfiltered and unstoppable, as she shares her music, her story, and her indomitable spirit. Join us at The Royal on November 12 for an evening that promises inspiration, connection, and celebration of one of Canada's most enduring cultural figures.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM EST (Doors at 6:30 PM)

Location: The Royal, 608 College Street, Toronto, ON M6G 1B4

