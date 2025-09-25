Buddy Ross Launches New Project With 'carkol' Visualizer

.

09-25-2025
(Orienteer) Buddy Ross has quietly shaped the sound of modern music. While you may not already know his name, you know his artistic output through his work with a staggeringly diverse roster of artists across the musical spectrum. Frank Ocean, Justin Bieber, Bon Iver, Fred Again.., Lorde, Travis Scott and Vampire Weekend are but a few of the names with whom Ross has collaborated. Ross' signature sound is resolutely forward-thinking while simultaneously evoking nostalgia -- walking the tightrope of sounding imminently new while rooted in classic songwriting.

Today, Ross announces his new ambient instrumental project K We're Here due October 24th and shares the lead single "carkol." K We're Here paints the arrival of Ross' first son, Benny, as he descends from the heavens to embark on a new life on Planet Earth. The album's sole voice comes after the angels release Benny from their celestial custody.

"K, we're here, buddy. Hey... go with the feeling of the nature, take it easy, know why you're here, and remember to balance your internal energy with your environment."

"Yeah, I gotta pee," Benny says.

The music that follows is his father's gift to aid him in heeding those instructions as he embarks on his long journey into the chaos that is this waking life.

Since 2016, Buddy Ross has been the architect behind the scenes for a myriad of artists, namely Frank Ocean, who sampled Buddy's track "Running Around" multiple times on his lauded album Blonde, along with Fred Again.. and Brian Eno, who use a sample from K We're Here track "pikachu" on the track "Enough" from their 2023 collaborative album Secret Life. Most recently, Ross has co-produced and co-written Justin Bieber's "Better Man", Lorde's "GRWM" and Haim's "Relationships", in addition to contributing to new music by Dijon, Amine, Wet, JID, and more.

