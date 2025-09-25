Cassandra Coleman's New Song 'Bite My Tongue' Featured In Nobody Wants This Trailer

(Warner) Cassandra Coleman has released a brand new song entitled "Bite My Tongue." The track notably features in the official trailer for Netflix's Nobody Wants This Season 2, which made its buzzy premiere this morning.
"Bite My Tongue" arrives as a bold new turn from Coleman, a self-made artist who grew up on a farm in rural Tennessee and recently landed a major-label deal while holding down a job at a grocery store. In a departure from the slow-building grandeur of her breakout hit "Coming of Age" (a June release made with 11-time Grammy-winning super-producer Jack Antonoff), "Bite My Tongue" unfolds with a soaring intensity fueled by by her captivating vocal work. Equal parts emotionally raw and wildly euphoric, the result is a high-energy anthem spotlighting the spellbinding power and extraordinary depth of Coleman's artistry.
Cassandra shares about the song, "'Bite My Tongue' is written from the future looking back - at a younger self who drifted through complacency and consumerism, convinced change was out of reach even when it never was."
With more new music in the works, Cassandra has continued to canvas North America with the likes of Bleachers and Young the Giant, making her first-ever festival appearances, including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Antonoff's Shadow of the City. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
09/25 - Richmond, VA @ The National*
09/26 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly*
09/27 - Union Hall, VA @ The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake*
10/01 - Madison, WI @ Orpheus Theater*
10/02 - Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Center*
10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Center*
10/05 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre*
01/08-01/11 - Riviera Cancun, MX @ Noah Kahan's Out Of The Blue Fest
* = with Young The Giant
^ = with Bleachers
Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday- CBGB Festival Livestream- Kings of Leon- more
Hear Oasis Unplug For 'Morning Glory'- The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set- Duff McKagan Shares 'Fallen Ones' Video- more
Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone Lead Stagecoach 2026 Lineup- Kenny Chesney Adds 5 More Cities To Heart Life Music Events- Eric Church- more
Goldfrapp Return After Seven Year Hiatus- Pentatonix Announce New Christmas Album- Coi Leray Reveals 'Pink Money' Video' Featuring G Herbo and Bktherula- more
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident
Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Returns To The Top 10
The Used Gear Up For Second Leg Of Their 25 Year Anniversary Tour
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday
Dayseeker Share 'Bloodlust' Visualizer
Kings of Leon To Rock Las Vegas For New Year's Eve
P.O.D. Surprise Fans With Cover Of Beatles Classic
The Calling Will Rock Las Vegas With Dolly Parton