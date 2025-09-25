Cassandra Coleman's New Song 'Bite My Tongue' Featured In Nobody Wants This Trailer

(Warner) Cassandra Coleman has released a brand new song entitled "Bite My Tongue." The track notably features in the official trailer for Netflix's Nobody Wants This Season 2, which made its buzzy premiere this morning.

"Bite My Tongue" arrives as a bold new turn from Coleman, a self-made artist who grew up on a farm in rural Tennessee and recently landed a major-label deal while holding down a job at a grocery store. In a departure from the slow-building grandeur of her breakout hit "Coming of Age" (a June release made with 11-time Grammy-winning super-producer Jack Antonoff), "Bite My Tongue" unfolds with a soaring intensity fueled by by her captivating vocal work. Equal parts emotionally raw and wildly euphoric, the result is a high-energy anthem spotlighting the spellbinding power and extraordinary depth of Coleman's artistry.

Cassandra shares about the song, "'Bite My Tongue' is written from the future looking back - at a younger self who drifted through complacency and consumerism, convinced change was out of reach even when it never was."

With more new music in the works, Cassandra has continued to canvas North America with the likes of Bleachers and Young the Giant, making her first-ever festival appearances, including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Antonoff's Shadow of the City. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

09/25 - Richmond, VA @ The National*

09/26 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly*

09/27 - Union Hall, VA @ The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake*

10/01 - Madison, WI @ Orpheus Theater*

10/02 - Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Center*

10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Center*

10/05 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre*

01/08-01/11 - Riviera Cancun, MX @ Noah Kahan's Out Of The Blue Fest

* = with Young The Giant

^ = with Bleachers

Related Stories

News > Cassandra Coleman