CBGB Festival To Be Livestreamed

(SFM) The iconic spirit of CBGB returns this Saturday, September 27, with the launch of the first-ever CBGB Festival, taking over New York City with a lineup that bridges punk's past and future. From the city that gave punk its bite - the legends return and the new guard rises. Under the K Bridge. Loud. Raw. Unapologetic.
For the first time ever, fans around the world can join in, thanks to a free, one-night-only livestream exclusively on Veeps, the premier streaming platform for live music and entertainment.
Founded in 1973 in Manhattan's East Village, CBGB was ground zero for the punk rock and new wave explosion, giving rise to the Ramones, Blondie, Talking Heads, Television, Patti Smith Group, and the Beastie Boys. In the decades that followed, CBGB became synonymous with punk, hardcore punk, new wave, and underground rock. Today, its name and logo remain one of the most enduring symbols of rebellion and DIY music culture.
The CBGB Festival reimagines this legacy for a new generation, celebrating New York City's gritty, sticker-covered past while spotlighting the artists shaping punk's future. Brooklyn's Under the K Bridge was handpicked as the venue, a raw industrial space in the cultural heart of the borough, echoing the spirit of the original Bowery club.
CBGB Festival Livestream Details:
Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time: Live stream begins tentatively at 7:30pm ET
Where: Exclusively on Veeps - free for fans worldwide
Access: Live only, no replay available
Livestream Tickets here.
