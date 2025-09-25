Celtic Woman Announce New Album 'Nollaig - A Christmas Journey'

(MPG) Encompassing tradition and newness, and capturing the spirit of Christmas in its most delicate form, each song is a window into a winter's evening; some familiar, some reimagined, all wrapped in a feeling of joy.

Celtic Woman's brand-new album Nollaig - A Christmas Journey (Manhattan Records) features some of your favorite Yuletide classics: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Little Drummer Boy, Silver Bells, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas & more, along with brand-new composition Nollaig na mBan and some Irish songs & tunes with a Christmas twist.

The word Nollaig is the Irish word for 'Christmas'. It is also the name for the month of December, and a given name for many people born within the month of December. For Celtic Woman, it epitomises the spirit of the entire Christmas season.

Newest members Caitriona Sherlock and Ciara Ni Mhurcu make their Celtic Woman debut on Nollaig - A Christmas Journey. Sean-Nos singer Caitriona and fiddle player Ciara join sopranos Mairead Carlin & Muirgen O'Mahony, along with fiddle player Tara McNeill, on this 13 track studio album produced & arranged by Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne.

Drawing from our rich heritage of Irish female musical talent, Nollaig - A Christmas Journey also features a guest appearance by Sean-Nos singer Sibeal on 3 songs, and award-winning multi-instrumentalist Tara Howley joins the Celtic Woman band playing Uilleann Pipes & Whistles.

Celebrate the holiday season with Grammy-nominated multi-platinum Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman.

1. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (2:29)

2. Nollaig na mBan (4:45)

3. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (3:00)

4. River (4:59)

5. Codail a Linbh (3:21)

6. Silent Night (4:16)

7. Wexford Carol (4:06)

8. Little Drummer Boy (3:05)

9. Don Oíche Úd i mBeithil (2:24)

10. Silver Bells (3:45)

11. In the Bleak Midwinter / Goin' Home (4:34)

12. The Bells of Dublin / Christmas Eve / Navan in the Snow (3:38)

13. Auld Lang Syne (4:50)

Related Stories

News > Celtic Woman