Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone Lead Stagecoach 2026 Lineup

(TOC) Saddle up, country lovers! Stagecoach is thrilled to unveil its much-anticipated 2026 lineup, get ready for a roaring weekend of music magic beneath the desert sky. Country music's biggest festival will be back April 24-26, 2026 at Indio's iconic Empire Polo Club. This year's festival will feature headline performances from country music stars Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone.

Additionally, the festival is set to see performances by legendary artists, including Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Red Clay Strays, Warren Zeiders, Nate Smith, Sam Barber, Gavin Adcock, Wyatt Flores, Hudson Westbrook and Cameron Whitcomb and many many more. The festival also welcomes Journey, Pitbull, BigXthaPlug, and Counting Crows to join the lineup for performances at the revived Mustang Stage, a destination for exclusive sets and immersive fan experiences. Passes go on sale starting Thursday, October 2nd at 11:00AM PT at stagecoachfestival.com.

The official 2026 Stagecoach Festival lineup was first announced this morning on SiriusXM's The Highway (ch. 56) by country star Bailey Zimmerman and Goldenvoice's EVP of Festival Talent Stacy Vee during an interview with host Macie Banks.

Headliner Cody Johnson shared his excitement saying, "I'll never forget the first time I got the call to play Stagecoach. We were on one of the smaller stages and I remember wondering if anyone would even know our songs. Now here we are invited back to headline the Mane Stage. What a ride. I hope y'all bring the energy... because it's gonna get western."

Plus, headliner, Lainey Wilson shared, "My first Stagecoach was in 2022 on the SiriusXM Stage at 2:30PM in the afternoon. Look how far we've come y'all! I'm honored to headline this year. This is a career highlight and I can't wait to see everyone there."

Previous Stagecoach performer Post Malone also said, "Had a hell of a time at Stagecoach in 2024 alongside so many incredible artists and friends. Can't wait to be back next year!"

Returning for yet another memorable year of HonkyTonk, Diplo shared, "Back again! I'm stoked to be bringing Diplo's Honky Tonk to the fest for the sixth year in a row. Stagecoach season is my favorite season, I love bringing new and old friends together for a big old party in the desert."

Bailey Zimmerman added, "I played my first Stagecoach in 2023. Since then, it's become a tradition, and I somehow was lucky enough to get to come back in '24 with Morgan Wallen and then in '25 with Luke Combs. Coming back in 2026 is unbelievable, and I'm so thankful to whoever made the decision to let me come back. I promise I won't take my pants off this time... or maybe I will. See you soon, Stagecoach 2026!"

Adding to the anticipation, "It's truly an honor to perform on one the world's biggest stages with today's biggest country artists," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "Stagecoach continues to show music is the universal language that unites genres around the globe, Daleee!"

BigXthaPlug shared, "Crazy to me that I'm heading to the Mustang Stage at Stagecoach. Earlier this year I popped on Jelly Roll's set with Shaboozey, now I'm going back. It's one of those moments you don't see coming, but you thank God for it."

Additionally, making his Stagecoach debut, Hudson Westbrook shared, "Can't wait to see y'all in the desert! I've never been. I'm excited to be playing it this year, it's something I've been dreaming about since I started playing music."

Reimagined for 2026, the Mustang Stage fires up at dusk and serves as the new home for the electric, after-dark moments that have become a signature at Stagecoach. This bold attraction to the festival brings a surge of lively, high-energy to the grounds, setting the scene for iconic performances that stretch deep into the night. With a full-throttle spirit and wide-open space, the Mustang Stage creates the perfect setting for unforgettable sets from legends and boundary-pushers alike. Just steps away from the latest addition, the beloved Rose Garden Saloon returns for this year's festival offering fans a cold drink and a classic honky-tonk atmosphere.

In addition, the winner of the new CBS music competition series THE ROAD with Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson (premieres Oct. 19) will take the stage at this year's festival on the iconic Mane Stage, and receive a $250,000 cash prize along with a recording contract from Country Road Records, a division of 101 Studios in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

Also new for 2026, Stagecoach is teaming up with Nashville's own Whiskey Jam to bring an exciting new element to the Palomino Stage. Known for spotlighting rising stars and fan-favorite talent in the heart of Music City, Whiskey Jam will host special sets, curating after hours sets on Palomino with their signature mix of next-big-thing energy and country credibility. It's a unique opportunity to bring one of Nashville's most respected live music tastemakers out west, offering fans a memorable way to wrap up a special night at Stagecoach.

Stagecoach mainstays Diplo and Guy Fieri are set to return for festival goer favorites, Diplo's HonkyTonk and Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse. Diplo's HonkyTonk brings some of the biggest names in dance music to the grounds, while Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse showcases chefs, pit bosses, and BBQ vendors. Guy and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend with some special cooking demos along the way. Stay tuned for the full food and HonkyTonk lineups.

