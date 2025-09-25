Dayseeker Share 'Bloodlust' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) Fresh off an epic performance in front of tens of thousands of rabid fans at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky this past weekend, Southern California's Dayseeker have released the visualizer for "Bloodlust."

"'Bloodlust' is one of the more eerie and chaotic tracks on the record. It's about people in your life who want to metaphorically drain the blood from you - those you can't trust and don't belong in your life,' says Rory Rodriguez.

The track is the band's newest single from the upcoming album Creature In The Black Night, out October 24 via Spinefarm. Produced by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Silent Planet) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Lorna Shore), the album is Dayseeker's most immersive and intentional record to date - eerie, cinematic, and threaded with a dark (and sexy) emotional current.

While not a concept album in the traditional sense, Creature in the Black Night exhibits thematic cohesion, from its shadowy visual identity, Grim Reaper iconography, and ominous atmosphere, to how its songs unfold like chapters. "There's a horror-inspired vibe that took hold early on," Rodriguez explains. "It wasn't planned. But once it started showing up in the songs, we leaned into it."

Fans expecting a sorrowful descent into depression might be surprised - Creature In The Black Night has sharper edges, heavier riffs, and a newfound sense of clarity. "There was this idea that we'd get more and more commercial over time," Rodriguez says. "But I think the opposite happened - we're riffing more, I'm screaming more. And it feels good. It feels honest."

