Dierks Bentley's ROW 94 Goes Full Proof

(The GreenRoom) Country music superstar Dierks Bentley introduces the boldest, smoothest, and most authentic in the ROW 94 bourbon lineup yet: ROW 94 Full Proof ($54.99/750ml). Just a year after ROW 94's launch, the newest release was announced today at historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky, where ROW is made in partnership with Lofted Custom Spirits. To celebrate, Bentley and the Green River team led guests on a tour of the distillery, followed by a musical performance and tasting of all three expressions of The Official Whiskey of Country™.

"During the development of our ROW94 bourbon, I tasted it at full proof-and I instantly knew we had something special," says Bentley. "There's something raw and powerful about the uncut experience that really stuck with me. I love our flagship bourbon at 94 proof, but I've been looking forward to sharing this 120 proof expression with our fans ever since."

Barreled at 120 proof and aged a minimum of four years, ROW 94 Full Proof is a full-throttle, uncut expression made from the same mash bill as the original - 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted and row barley. Bottled from new American White Oak barrels with a Level 4 char, ROW 94 Full Proof embodies the grit, resilience, and genuine character that defines both country music and those who live its values. It's already received a Gold medal in Fred Minnick's 2025 Ascot Awards.

Featuring notes of vanilla, fresh tobacco, leather, and subtle clove on the nose, ROW 94 Full Proof is rich in honey sweetness on the palate, with touches of raisins, black pepper and a smoky oak finish that quickly transforms into toffee and dark chocolate. ROW 94 Full Proof is available nationwide and online for purchase at ROW94whiskey.com.

