Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Returns To The Top 10

(2b) Goo Goo Dolls' global hit "Iris" peaks at #9 on Spotify's Global Daily Chart, marking yet another chart position peak for the iconic track nearly 30 years after release. On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the 4x GRAMMY-nominated song is now Certified Diamond, clutched #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide.
The track continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog.
The Wall Street Journal also hailed "Iris" as the "Song of the Summer" in a recent interview with John Rzeznik. Last month, Goo Goo Dolls released their new EP Summer Anthem via Warner Records. Produced by Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, Santana, Noah Kahan) and Grant Michaels (Weezer, Billy Idol, Jewel), Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's lead the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.
On September 12, the band wrapped their massively successful sold out Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional, which sold over 300,000 tickets. The extensive run of tour dates brought the band to nearly 50 iconic venues coast-to-coast.
Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles."
Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.
