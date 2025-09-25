Kenny Chesney Adds 5 More Cities To Heart Life Music Events

(EBM) With Boston and East Tennessee State University's Heart Life Music events selling out in under an hour, Kenny Chesney decided to add a few more cities to his much anticipated book tour. Having spent the last year examining his path from dreamer to Billboard's No. 1 Country Artist of the 21st Century, there were a lot of revelations for the East Tennessee songwriter, as well as deep memories exhumed and laughter all over again.

"If you're living in fast forward," Chesney marvels, "you don't really stop to think about how this all fits together. I'm someone who wants to find the next dream, the great song, the chance to maybe change how we do this... so looking back is mostly for when I'm writing songs. Over the course of countless days, talking or reading what was there, I was amazed at how that little kid staring at the sky, the one being blown away by the response Conway Twitty got with two words or how Alabama made me feel coming in on a helicopter in a field was able to do some of the things we've done... and to be fortunate to feel the incredible passion we do.

"I didn't think I had a book in me, but the more we worked, the more I realized: this is a love letter to a Nashville that's forgotten, legends who gave me wisdom along the way, friends who kept me grounded, the horrible addiction to great songs I may've always had - but didn't realize. The more we worked, the more excited I got, because I realized for the next kid out there who doesn't know how to get out of the backyard to chase their dreams, this is the treasure map!"

For Heart Life Music, Chesney is announcing five more book events - conversations with longtime collaborator, co-author and award-winning music critic Holly Gleason - in Philadelphia, Bergen, NJ, Beverly Hills, CA, Key West and Tampa, Florida. "Four of those cities have stadiums where we've had some incredibly memorable nights... whether selling standing room only around the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium, the crazy, unbelievable crowds in Philly and MetLife that no one saw coming - and Key West, where so many of my great friends and memories are, all of these places truly are in my heart, my music and my life."

These five dates complete Heart Life Music: the Book Tour. With Philadelphia's Ensemble Academy of Arts & Music Nov. 3, Bergen, NJ's Bergen Performing Arts Center on Nov. 4, Beverly Hills (Los Angeles), CA's Saban Theater Nov. 7, Key West's Tennessee Williams Theater Nov. 10 and Tampa, FL's Tampa Theatre on Nov. 11, Kenny brings the story of how he got here, what motivated him when so many would've given up, sports, legends, a dog named Cookie and how he fell in love with the ocean long before he knew how to play a guitar.

Establishing a voice that captured coming of age and living life as fully as possible in the 21st Century, the man the Los Angeles Times called "the people's superstar" wants each event to reflect his unique relationship with No Shoes Nation, the music and anyone seeking inspiration to create their own place in the world.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

7:00 PM: Ensemble Academy of Arts & Music

Philadelphia, PA

Bookseller: Barnes & Noble

Tickets on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 am ET

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

7:00 PM: Bergen Performing Arts Center

Bergen, NJ

Bookseller: Bookends

Tickets on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 am ET

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

8:00 PM: Saban Theater

Beverly Hills, CA

Bookseller: Barnes & Noble

Tickets on sale Friday, September 26 at 12 pm ET

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10

7:30 PM: Tennessee Williams Theater

Key West, FL

Bookseller: Books & Books

Tickets on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 am ET

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

7:00 PM: Tampa Theatre

Tampa, FL

Bookseller: Oxford Exchange

Tickets on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 am ET

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Adds Heart Life Music Book Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney Launching Special 'Heart Life Music' Events

Kenny Chesney In The Studio For 'Heart Life Music'

Kenny Chesney Celebrates FINALLY Finishing HEART LIFE MUSIC on No Shoes Radio

News > Kenny Chesney