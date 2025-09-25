Kings of Leon To Rock Las Vegas For New Year's Eve

(fcc) Kings of Leon will close out 2025 with two newly announced New Year's Eve shows. Kings of Leon: Live in Las Vegas will take place on December 30 & 31, 2025 at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Tickets will be available starting with the Artist Presale on Thursday, September 25 at 10 AM PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, September 27 at 10 AM PT.

Taking place in a classic Vegas club setting, fans can see Kings of Leon like never before. The band will ring in the New Year in a close-up, elevated experience, playing all the hits in a show special to Las Vegas.

Kings of Leon recently teamed up with Zach Bryan for "We're Onto Something" and "Bowery." "Bowery" debuted at #1 on Spotify in the US, and both songs received fan and critical acclaim. This summer, Bryan and the band joined forces at several sold-out stadium shows to debut live performances of both tracks. The band will next head back out on the road this month for Ohana Fest and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, before their Vegas celebration in December.

September 26th- Ohana Fest, Dana Point, California

September 27-28th- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Franklin, Tennessee

December 30-31st- The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

