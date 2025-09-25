Laura Evans Shares 'ATM' Video

(Measure) Continuing on the path towards the October release of her new album, Laura Evans has released her latest single 'ATM'. 2025 has been a bumper year so far for Wales' own Laura Evans - with BBC Radio 2 showing constant support for her music, including spins from Cerys Matthews and Owain Wyn Evans, previous single 'Honest' made it into their C-List in early September, sitting alongside new releases from Jake Bugg and Jon Batiste. Singing her praises on his Breakfast Show was Scott Mills, labeling the track 'really good pop, that's a great song.' Alongside the R2 support, Laura has also made an interview appearance on Gaby Roslin's show for BBC London, and was the first guest for 'Live at Your Local' hosted by BBC Radio Wales.

With the release of her sophomore album Out of the Dark fast approaching, Laura unveils her latest single - the fun stomp of 'ATM' (out now) was co-written with fellow artist and songwriter Samuel Jack. Together, with production carried out by Patch Boshell, they set out to create something bold and playful, blending bluesy, rootsy energy with a big, sassy chorus.

Laura Evans: "This song was inspired by our time spent in LA, where we kept running into people with too much money and too little soul. That sparked the sharp, sassy lyric and gave the track its attitude. Writing with Samuel brought extra grit and character, which really brought the story to life.

"This is the final single before the album drops next month. and we've brought it to life with a full-band rooftop video shot in London, a nod to the energy and swagger we wanted to capture."

Following the release of the album, Laura will be embarking on her biggest headline UK tour to date in November.

Nov 6 - Cardiff, Acapela

Nov 13 - Manchester, Night & Day

Nov 14 - Newcastle, The Cluny 2

Nov 15 - York, Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe

Nov 16 - Sheffield, The Greystones

Nov 21 - Barnoldswick Arts Centre

Nov 22 - Kent, The Old Dairy Tap Room

Nov 30 - London, Omeara

