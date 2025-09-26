Mariah The Scientist's 'Burning Blue' Goes Platinum

(Epic) Mariah The Scientist's career year has been stocked with highlight after highlight, and her sustained momentum has produced yet another win: "Burning Blue," the lead single from her chart-topping new album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, is now certified RIAA Platinum. It's the third platinum single of Mariah's career, and her first such achievement since joining Epic Records in 2023.
Joining "Burning Blue" on the platinum mantle is Mariah's 2020 single "Always N Forever" featuring Lil Baby, while the RY RY WORLD standout "All For Me" has earned Mariah her fifth RIAA Gold plaque.
The latest updates to Mariah's career chart performance comes as she prepares to close the chapter on her year of elevation and charge into 2026 with gusto. The Hearts Sold Separately Tour, which kicks off in January 2026 in Paris, France, has already sold out in the United States.
