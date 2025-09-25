O.A.R. Expand 'Stories of a Stranger' For 20th Anniversary

(Craft Recordings) O.A.R. are proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stories of a Stranger, the band's landmark fifth studio album with a special expanded edition. Available December 5, Stories of a Stranger (20th Anniversary Edition) revisits a pivotal era in the multi-platinum band's career, pairing the original 2005 album with rare bonus material: a long-out-of-print EP-featuring performances of "Heard the World," "Lay Down," and "About Mr. Brown," plus the studio outtake "Sometimes," from the original Stories of a Stranger sessions.

The reissue arrives in both 2-LP and digital formats, with the vinyl housed in a deluxe gatefold jacket. Alongside the standard vinyl edition, an exclusive "Cloud Swirl" color pressing will be available via the band's official store. To coincide with today's announcement, O.A.R. have shared "Sometimes (Stories of a Stranger Sessions)" as an advance single, offering fans the first glimpse of the expanded material.

With O.A.R.'s 30th anniversary on the horizon, Stories of a Stranger (20th Anniversary Edition) ushers in a new chapter of celebration for the multi-platinum-selling five-piece: Marc Roberge (lead vocals, guitar), Richard On (lead guitar, backing vocals), Chris Culos (drums), Benj Gershman (bass), and Jerry DePizzo (saxophone, guitar, backing vocals). As the band prepares for an action-packed 2026 marking three decades together (more details coming very soon), the band reflects on Stories of a Stranger as a pivotal moment in their journey-a career that has included multiple Platinum and Gold certifications, two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, more than a dozen packed shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and one of the most passionate fan communities in modern rock.

"Stories of a Stranger marked a new chapter for our band," says DePizzo. "To revisit it 20 years later, and to share songs like 'Sometimes' as part of this expanded edition, feels like opening a time capsule with our fans. This deluxe edition isn't just about looking back-it's about celebrating how far we've all come together."

