P.O.D. Surprise Fans With Cover Of Beatles Classic

(Atom Splitter) P.O.D. - Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] - are back and with a twist. They are sharing a surprising but incredible cover of a classic. Today, they have shared their rendition of The Beatles' iconic track "Don't Let Me Down."
"As cliche as it may sound, we've always admired The Beatles from the very beginning of our songwriting journey," says Curiel. "Their melodies, the hooks, and fearless experimentation inspired us to craft our own take on the classic 'Don't Let Me Down,' with nothing but the utmost respect. Thank you for helping lay the foundation of what we all know today as rock 'n' roll, pop, and metal."
P.O.D. will hit the road this fall, supporting Seether + Daughtry. Curiel is eager to get back on the road, saying, "Touring is a gift, a blessing to share P.O.D.'s music live with the world. Absolutely nothing compares to the energy of a crowd feeling and vibing every note. We're ecstatic to join an amazing lineup that embodies the true essence of rock 'n' roll fusing the familiar with the new - a real evolution. We are proud to be part of it. Let's jam, let's sing, let's rock.."
P.O.D. ON TOUR:
WITH SEETHER + DAUGHTRY:
10/1-The Dome -Virginia Beach VA
10/3-Hard Rock Live-Atlantic City NJ
10/4-Stone Pony Summer Stage-Asbury Park NJ
10/5-Wind Creek Event Center-Bethlehem PA
10/7-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-Boston MA
10/8-Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater-Bridgeport CT
10/10-Rose Music Center-Huber Heights OH
10/11-Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre-Sterling Heights MI
10/12-Pier Six Pavilion-Baltimore MD
10/15-Everwise Amphitheater-Indianapolis IN
10/17-Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre-Charlotte NC
10/18-Red Hat Amphitheater-Raleigh NC
10/20-Covelli Centre-Youngstown OH
10/22-Walmart AMP-Rogers AR
10/24-FirstBank Amphitheater-Franklin TN
10/25-Chastain Park Amphitheatre-Atlanta GA
10/31-The Midland Theatre-Kansas City MO
11/1-Filmore Auditorium-Denver CO
11/5-The Factory-Chesterfield MO
11/6-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-Chicago IL
11/8-UPMC Events Center-Moon Township PA
11/9-Appalacian Wireless Arena-Pikeville KY
11/11-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory-Irving TX
11/12-713 Music Hall-Houston TX
11/14-Charlotte Country Fair-Port Charlotte FL
11/15-FTL War Memorial-Fort Lauderdale FL
