P.O.D. Surprise Fans With Cover Of Beatles Classic

(Atom Splitter) P.O.D. - Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] - are back and with a twist. They are sharing a surprising but incredible cover of a classic. Today, they have shared their rendition of The Beatles' iconic track "Don't Let Me Down."

"As cliche as it may sound, we've always admired The Beatles from the very beginning of our songwriting journey," says Curiel. "Their melodies, the hooks, and fearless experimentation inspired us to craft our own take on the classic 'Don't Let Me Down,' with nothing but the utmost respect. Thank you for helping lay the foundation of what we all know today as rock 'n' roll, pop, and metal."

P.O.D. will hit the road this fall, supporting Seether + Daughtry. Curiel is eager to get back on the road, saying, "Touring is a gift, a blessing to share P.O.D.'s music live with the world. Absolutely nothing compares to the energy of a crowd feeling and vibing every note. We're ecstatic to join an amazing lineup that embodies the true essence of rock 'n' roll fusing the familiar with the new - a real evolution. We are proud to be part of it. Let's jam, let's sing, let's rock.."

P.O.D. ON TOUR:

WITH SEETHER + DAUGHTRY:

10/1-The Dome -Virginia Beach VA

10/3-Hard Rock Live-Atlantic City NJ

10/4-Stone Pony Summer Stage-Asbury Park NJ

10/5-Wind Creek Event Center-Bethlehem PA

10/7-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-Boston MA

10/8-Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater-Bridgeport CT

10/10-Rose Music Center-Huber Heights OH

10/11-Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre-Sterling Heights MI

10/12-Pier Six Pavilion-Baltimore MD

10/15-Everwise Amphitheater-Indianapolis IN

10/17-Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre-Charlotte NC

10/18-Red Hat Amphitheater-Raleigh NC

10/20-Covelli Centre-Youngstown OH

10/22-Walmart AMP-Rogers AR

10/24-FirstBank Amphitheater-Franklin TN

10/25-Chastain Park Amphitheatre-Atlanta GA

10/31-The Midland Theatre-Kansas City MO

11/1-Filmore Auditorium-Denver CO

11/5-The Factory-Chesterfield MO

11/6-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-Chicago IL

11/8-UPMC Events Center-Moon Township PA

11/9-Appalacian Wireless Arena-Pikeville KY

11/11-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory-Irving TX

11/12-713 Music Hall-Houston TX

11/14-Charlotte Country Fair-Port Charlotte FL

11/15-FTL War Memorial-Fort Lauderdale FL

