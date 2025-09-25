Robert Ross Wins at Red Carpet Awards in Holland And Song Fuels Tulsa King Premiere

(MTS) Indie country star Robert Ross is having a landmark week, taking home the coveted Male Artist of the Year award at the prestigious Red Carpet Awards Show in Holland, and landing a high-profile TV sync with his hard-hitting anthem "Drink 'Em Down" featured in the Season 3 premiere of Paramount+'s hit series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone.

With his trademark grit, heartfelt lyrics, and blue-collar authenticity, Ross continues to blaze a trail on the global country scene. The Red Carpet Awards-one of Europe's premier music events-recognized Ross for his consistent chart success, powerful songwriting, and ability to connect with audiences across borders. The win comes on the heels of Ross's Top 25 AM/FM Country Radio hit "Better With Time" and his latest single "People Like Me", which has already garnered strong early buzz.

"This award means the world to me," said Ross. "To be recognized not just at home but internationally-it's humbling. I'm grateful to the fans, to the radio stations who support me, and to everyone who believes in the kind of music I make."

Adding to the excitement, Ross's track "Drink 'Em Down" has been tapped for a pivotal moment in the Season 3 premiere of Tulsa King, bringing his rugged country-rock sound to millions of viewers. The placement introduces Ross's music to a broader audience and cements his rising influence in film and television sync spaces.

"Seeing my song featured on Tulsa King was surreal," Ross added. "That show is all about strength, loyalty, and standing your ground-just like my music. It's a perfect fit."

With his boots firmly planted in the roots of country music and his vision expanding across borders and screens, Robert Ross is proving that authenticity and raw talent resonate worldwide.

