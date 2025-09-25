Singled Out: Elvira Kalnik's Water Knows

(Day In Pop) Elvira Kalnik recently released her new single and music video "Water Knows", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

Sometimes, when you face a situation that you can't change, and it feels unbearable, you have a choice whether to be controlled by circumstances or change your state of mind that will help you to change feelings.

Water can help to release all worries and pains.

In a moment of distress, I went to a river and cried all emotions out and let the be carried away...

"Carried away!" That's how my song "Water Knows" started. Water knows everything. It carries information that we put into it. We consist of water and it's the essence of life.

Music and the lyrics came to me effortlessly as if the song had written itself.

"Everything's uncertain,

Tell me what's certainty is,

It doesn't really exists.

There's no darkness it's absence of light,

It's like emptiness where everything starts.

Unfolding through dimensions,

Mind's flowing in meditation,

There are so many questions,

But answers only water knows.

Deep feelings, deep emotions,

Releasing in deep waters and letting them

Be carried away, carried away, carried away...

My team and I spent two days diving while filming underwater scenes for the video "Water Knows", which I directed and produced by myself as I do with all my music videos.

It was challenging to dive in the cold ocean without any equipment, fighting water pressure and at the same time, trying to move gracefully and looking beautiful.

I created the costume for the video, but it wasn't comfortable to dive wearing it as I've been getting trapped in long colorful pieces of organza.

We had multiple takes until we got the scene.

The funny thing was that after we finished filming, someone trim my team asked if I would like to swim a little bit for a change. All the team started laughing really hard as we were shaking of cold and exhausted.

This song is very personal and includes multiple genres like deep house, modern jazz, electro pop and drum & bass with screaming "Carried away" at the beginning along with longing trumpet sound moving into soft vocals surrounded by powerful bass and drums. I tried to build the song on contrasts to give the feel of a range of various emotions.

The song and music video got recognition among music professionals and listeners, got multiple awards at film and music festivals and is in consideration for major music awards in the US.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

