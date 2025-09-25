(OMG) The Calling are set to share the stage with the legendary Dolly Parton for two unforgettable nights in Las Vegas on December 12 & 13th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The Calling, best known for their worldwide hit "Wherever You Will Go", will bring their signature sound to Sin City in support of one of music's most beloved and timeless icons.
Frontman Alex Band shares, "I am so honored and grateful to be opening for such a timeless iconic legend! Never in my life did I think I would even meet Dolly Parton, let alone perform before her in Sin City! This is a true privilege."
Calling All Captains Streaming 'A New Type Of Grey' Video
Singled Out: Solence's Where Were You..?
Solence Preview 'Angels Calling' With 'Where Were You?'
Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Lead Country Calling Lineup
Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday- CBGB Festival Livestream- Kings of Leon- more
Hear Oasis Unplug For 'Morning Glory'- The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set- Duff McKagan Shares 'Fallen Ones' Video- more
Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone Lead Stagecoach 2026 Lineup- Kenny Chesney Adds 5 More Cities To Heart Life Music Events- Eric Church- more
Goldfrapp Return After Seven Year Hiatus- Pentatonix Announce New Christmas Album- Coi Leray Reveals 'Pink Money' Video' Featuring G Herbo and Bktherula- more
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident
Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Returns To The Top 10
The Used Gear Up For Second Leg Of Their 25 Year Anniversary Tour
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday
Dayseeker Share 'Bloodlust' Visualizer
Kings of Leon To Rock Las Vegas For New Year's Eve
P.O.D. Surprise Fans With Cover Of Beatles Classic
The Calling Will Rock Las Vegas With Dolly Parton