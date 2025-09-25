The Calling Will Rock Las Vegas With Dolly Parton

(OMG) The Calling are set to share the stage with the legendary Dolly Parton for two unforgettable nights in Las Vegas on December 12 & 13th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Calling, best known for their worldwide hit "Wherever You Will Go", will bring their signature sound to Sin City in support of one of music's most beloved and timeless icons.

Frontman Alex Band shares, "I am so honored and grateful to be opening for such a timeless iconic legend! Never in my life did I think I would even meet Dolly Parton, let alone perform before her in Sin City! This is a true privilege."

