The Oak Ridge Boys' Richard Sterban Shares Cancer Fight Update

(2911) Richard Sterban, 53+ year member of The Oak Ridge Boys, who has been off the road convalescing since mid-May, has released a health update.

"In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," said Sterban. "But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this."

Sterban, who has been a member of the group since 1972, continued. "I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers. Most days I'm feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months."

Sterban, whose bass notes are featured prominently in the Oaks' double platinum single, "Elvira," last appeared with the group at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May. Since that time, Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan have been filling in for him on tour.

The Oak Ridge Boys are scheduling shows into 2026.

