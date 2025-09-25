Winona Fighter Hitting The Road With Waterparks

(BPM) Following their multi-leg headline tour, which included several sold out dates around the country as well as the band's first UK headline shows, rising punk act Winona Fighter is excited to get back on the road this fall. The band recently announced that they will be supporting Waterparks on The Prowler Tour from November 28 - December 15.

On the upcoming tour, the band shares: "We are so stoked to have the opportunity to tour with Waterparks at the end of the year. Cannot thank them enough for having us on a sick run alongside Heart Attack Man and Foxy Shazam. We also want to thank their fans for welcoming us into their supportive and exciting community! Extremely looking forward to introducing ourselves and rocking out with you all very soon."

Prior to the tour, Winona Fighter will be performing in Boston on October 18th with Driveways, Atlanta on November 13th with Action/Adventure, and Orlando on November 15-16 with Vans Warped Tour, including a Warped Tour Aftershow on the 15th.

Winona Fighter recently released a deluxe edition of the band's critically acclaimed debut album My Apologies To The Chef. Out now digitally via Rise Records, with limited edition vinyl available for pre-order, the expanded album features acoustic versions of every song from the original record, as well as covers of Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" and Violent Femmes' "Blister In The Sun", and new song "(Don't Get) CLOSE".

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (w/Driveways)

11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Hell (w/Action/Adventure)

11/14 - Gainesville, FL @ Wooly's

11/15 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

11/15-11/16 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour **

11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Indoor

11/29 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

12/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/4 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

12/9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

** - Festival Date

Related Stories

Winona Fighter Take On Beastie Boys and Violent Femmes Classics For Expanded 'My Apologies To The Chef'

Hear Winona Fighter Unplug For Violent Femme's 'Blister In The Sun' Cover

Winona Fighter Expand 'My Apologies To The Chef'

Winona Fighter Unplug For New Version Of 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers'

News > Winona Fighter