3OH!3 Launching 'Streets Of Gold' Anniversary Shows

(BPM) 3OH!3 invites fans to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of their 3rd album Streets Of Gold with two upcoming shows, taking place December 4 in Anaheim and December 10 in Brooklyn.

The band will be performing the album in full, including hit songs "My First Kiss" (originally featuring Ke$ha), "Double Vision", "Deja Vu", and more. Joining them will be special guests Millionaires (both dates) and Breathe Carolina (Anaheim only). Tickets are on sale now.

The band shares: "It's been 15 years since we packed up and headed to the City of Angels to record our second studio album, STREETS OF GOLD. Unlike our debut, WANT, which was mostly written before the studio, this album was shaped right there-inspired by late nights fueled by street tacos and tequila, and early mornings chasing the perfect snare hit. Most of the record came to life at The Lair, a hidden gem in Culver City that felt like stepping into Narnia through a back alley. Even now, when I drive by, I can't help but smile, remembering those unforgettable days walking on STREETS OF GOLD."

3OH!3 recently wrapped up a full US tour with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, and LOLO, in addition to performances at Vans Warped Tour in DC and Long Beach. The band will be back at Vans Warped Tour later this fall in Orlando, in addition to an upcoming headline show at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville featuring Charlotte Sands.

12/4 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues (w/Breathe Carolina, Millionaires)

12/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (w/Millionaires)

