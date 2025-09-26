Amanda Keeley 'Going Home' With New Single

(FTS) Canadian singer-songwriter Amanda Keeley has once again teamed up with Jim Bryson for the new single, "Going Home," which marries soulful folk with an indie pop flair, and her lovely vocals at the forefront. It's a song about finding your way back to yourself - to that place where you finally realize you are enough, just as you are.

""Going Home" was somewhat written as a letter to myself," Amanda says. "Writing this gave me an opportunity to reflect on where I've been, where I've longed to be, and a celebration of the love and acceptance I found for myself. It's about finding my way back to me, making my way back home."

With the song's message, Amanda's goal is to provide some comfort and reassurance that we are not alone, and there is love here for all of us. "It was one of those moments where the words just came through me, like it was something that needed to live outside of me," she says. "I look back at it now as a timestamp along my path of healing and I'm grateful for its existence."

Related Stories

News > Amanda Keeley