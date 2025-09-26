Avril Lavigne Jams With Billy Idol For Her Birthday

(fcc) Last night, Avril Lavigne took The Kia Forum stage alongside Billy Idol to perform a powerful rendition of their song "77" which was released earlier this year.
Billy Idol has been on a North American tour with fellow rock icons Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Avril met Joan for the first time - which was a full circle moment as Avril covered "Bad Reputation" on her Damn Thing Tour and then recorded it as a bonus track for Goodbye Lullaby.
In another sweet moment backstage, Billy surprised Avril with a cake to celebrate her September 27th birthday.
