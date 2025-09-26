Avril Lavigne Jams With Billy Idol For Her Birthday

Photo courtesy full coverage communications Photo courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) Last night, Avril Lavigne took The Kia Forum stage alongside Billy Idol to perform a powerful rendition of their song "77" which was released earlier this year.

Billy Idol has been on a North American tour with fellow rock icons Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Avril met Joan for the first time - which was a full circle moment as Avril covered "Bad Reputation" on her Damn Thing Tour and then recorded it as a bonus track for Goodbye Lullaby.

In another sweet moment backstage, Billy surprised Avril with a cake to celebrate her September 27th birthday.

Related Stories

Hear Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Cover Avril Lavigne's 'I'm With You'

Avril Lavigne Kicks Off 2025 Extension Of Greatest Hits Tour

Simple Plan Get 'Young & Dumb' With Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live With Avril Lavigne

News > Avril Lavigne