Avril Lavigne Jams With Billy Idol For Her Birthday

09-26-2025
Avril Lavigne Jams With Billy Idol For Her BirthdayPhoto courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) Last night, Avril Lavigne took The Kia Forum stage alongside Billy Idol to perform a powerful rendition of their song "77" which was released earlier this year.

Billy Idol has been on a North American tour with fellow rock icons Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Avril met Joan for the first time - which was a full circle moment as Avril covered "Bad Reputation" on her Damn Thing Tour and then recorded it as a bonus track for Goodbye Lullaby.

In another sweet moment backstage, Billy surprised Avril with a cake to celebrate her September 27th birthday.

