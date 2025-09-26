BANKS Reimagines Massive Attack's 'Teardrop'

(BT) Today, world-renowned singer-songwriter BANKS, unveils a reimagining of Massive Attack's iconic "Teardrop." Infused with her signature blend of dark alt-pop and trip-hop atmospherics, the track was produced by BANKS alongside longtime collaborator Rod Castro.

Her version honors the haunting intimacy of the original while amplifying it with raw vulnerability and powerful vocals - a spellbinding homage that bridges Massive Attack's world with her own. Distributed worldwide via ADA.

BANKS shares about the release: "Massive Attack has always been a deep well of inspiration for me. Their song Teardrop is one of those rare songs that stopped me in my tracks the first time I heard it. This version is my way of letting it move through me - a quiet homage to their brilliance, while finding space for my own voice within it."

BANKS recently wrapped the U.S. leg of her acclaimed Off With Her Head Tour and will be embarking next month on dates across the UK, Europe, Brazil, and Australia.

