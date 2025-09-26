Billy Currington Delivers 'Solid Gold' Single

(MCA) Multi-Platinum country singer Billy Currington released his latest single "Solid Gold" today. Written by Miles Miller, Currington delivers another upbeat song that reminds fans of his classics.

He sings: "I gotta get on back to you, and let my sins unfold / Show me what I wanna see, baby, it's solid gold / I gotta get on back to you and get me some of your love / I'd like to think I'm a humble man, but I can never get enough"

"Solid Gold" is the third release off of Currington's upcoming album King Of The World out October 24, via MCA. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, the 10-track project promises to deliver the same kind of hits from Currington's previous albums like Platinum-certified Little Bit of Everything, Enjoy Yourself and 2X Platinum-certified Doin' Somethin' Right.

