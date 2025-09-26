Black Eyed Peas' 'Bridging The Gap' Goes Vinyl For 25th Anniversary

(UMe) Continuing a banner year, six-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum Los Angeles-based pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas unveil the new 25th Anniversary Edition of their seminal second full-length LP, Bridging The Gap, available now.

Pressed on standard-weight 2LP vinyl, it is available in multiple configurations, including a limited-edition brown color variant and standard black vinyl. Order Bridging The Gap (25TH Anniversary Edition) now on the on Sound of Vinyl, uDiscover, and Interscope stores here.

Black Eyed Peas originally released Bridging The Gap on September 26, 2000. The 13-track body of work notably boasts staples such as "B.E.P. Empire," "Weekends" [feat. Esthero], their very first Billboard Hot 100 entry "Request + Line" [feat. Macy Gray], and more. Ranking among the collective's most acclaimed material, Rolling Stone applauded how, "Uncluttered but muscular production, deft samples and smart rhymes all ensure that the album's power increases with repeated listenings." In retrospect, The Boombox also praised how, "The Black Eyed Peas give the people something to party." Additionally, it has generated tens of millions of streams, continuing to resonate with fans around the world.

At the same time, the staple "Rock That Body" has surged throughout the last year. This Spring, it organically spurred a massive trend on TikTok. Thus far, "Rock That Body" has inspired over 5.5 million "creates" accounting for north of 16 billion views on TikTok. Moreover, it continues to gain traction as the most streamed song week to week globally across their catalog, reeling in 248 million worldwide streams year-to-date.

