Brandon Lake Shares New Single 'When A Cowboy Prays'

(SMN) Multi-Grammy Award winner and current first time CMA nominee Brandon Lake today released his highly-anticipated latest single, "When A Cowboy Prays." Written by genre-blending worship artist Lake, Grammy and CMA nominated songwriter Derrick Southerland, Jacob Sooter and Hank Bentley, the new track marks a poignant intersection of faith, humility, and storytelling, showcasing the current 9X Dove award nominee's evolving musical journey that continues to transcend Christian and country boundaries.

"When A Cowboy Prays" follows Lake's most recently chart-topping hit, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" and his marks his first new music since the release of his latest album, King of Hearts, which was shortlisted on Billboard's 50 Best Albums Of 2025 ranking and debuted Top 10 (#7) on the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart, #1 on the Billboard Top Rock, #1 Billboard Top Rock & Alternative and #1 on the Billboard Christian Charts, earning the highest-charting Christian music album in three years.

After first teasing the song "When A Cowboy Prays" in July and debuting it live during his Summer Worship Nights Stadium Tour stop in Dallas, the deeply simple yet powerful arrangement generated both an immediate fan response and critical praise for its declaration that humility and faith often dwell in quiet places. Listen to "When A Cowboy Prays" here and watch the official music video, just released, here.

Charleston, S.C. native Lake has become one of contemporary Christian music's most adventurous voices, with his recent album King of Hearts exploring gospel, pop, rock, and country influences while remaining rooted in worship. His Platinum-selling single "Hard Fought Hallelujah" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered Lake's first CMA nomination for his collaboration with Jelly Roll after a 20+ week run on top of the Billboard Christian chart. Currently climbing the Country radio charts, the CMA nominated collaboration "Hard Fought Hallelujah" has resonated with audiences from the first ever concert held at the Vatican to the American Idol finale stage.

Related Stories

Josiah Queen And Brandon Lake Declare 'Can't Steal My Joy'

News > Brandon Lake