Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares 'Dead Inside' Video

(Atom Splitter) Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen dropped his latest solo album Infinity Now last year via Rise Records. The artist continues to release new singles and today, he delivers the video for his latest unforgettable anthem "Dead Inside."

It's a tightly shot visual that matches the energy and tension of the song. "Sometimes, life can feel like a bad dream," Wallen offers about the song.

Earlier this summer, Wallen delivered his gorgeous take on Avril Lavigne's contemplative classic "I'm With You." Prior to that, Wallen shared the standalone single "Us Against the World."

