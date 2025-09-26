Chance the Rapper Teams With Do Or Die And Twista For 'Ride (Remix)'

(AT) On the heels of his acclaimed Star Line release, Chance the Rapper shares the project's first official remix with "Ride (Remix)," a Chicago all-star collaboration featuring Do or Die and Chi-Town legend Twista.

Originally featured on Star Line, "Ride" celebrates Chicago's cultural lineage through its soulful groove and lyrical homage to cruising and togetherness. Built around a sample of One Way's 1980s classic "Don't Stop (Ever Loving Me)," the track nods to the midwest's legacy of R&B and funk roots while reimagining them for today's hip hop generation. The new remix introduces a brand-new verse from Twista, whose rapid-fire delivery and hometown legacy cement the track as a true tribute to Chicago hip-hop.

The new remix comes just as Chance launches his "And We Back Tour" this weekend, with shows kicking off Friday night at Houston's Bayou Music Center and Saturday night at The Fillmore in New Orleans. From there, the tour continues to travel across major North American cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, DC, Los Angeles, and more.

Related Stories

Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica

Chance the Rapper Launching And We Back Tour

Chance the Rapper To Deliver 'Star Line' On August 15th

Vic Mensa Recruits Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy For '$WISH'

News > Chance the Rapper