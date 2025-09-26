.

Chance the Rapper Teams With Do Or Die And Twista For 'Ride (Remix)'

09-26-2025
Chance the Rapper Teams With Do Or Die And Twista For 'Ride (Remix)'

(AT) On the heels of his acclaimed Star Line release, Chance the Rapper shares the project's first official remix with "Ride (Remix)," a Chicago all-star collaboration featuring Do or Die and Chi-Town legend Twista.

Originally featured on Star Line, "Ride" celebrates Chicago's cultural lineage through its soulful groove and lyrical homage to cruising and togetherness. Built around a sample of One Way's 1980s classic "Don't Stop (Ever Loving Me)," the track nods to the midwest's legacy of R&B and funk roots while reimagining them for today's hip hop generation. The new remix introduces a brand-new verse from Twista, whose rapid-fire delivery and hometown legacy cement the track as a true tribute to Chicago hip-hop.

The new remix comes just as Chance launches his "And We Back Tour" this weekend, with shows kicking off Friday night at Houston's Bayou Music Center and Saturday night at The Fillmore in New Orleans. From there, the tour continues to travel across major North American cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, DC, Los Angeles, and more.

Related Stories
Chance the Rapper Teams With Do Or Die And Twista For 'Ride (Remix)'

Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica

Chance the Rapper Launching And We Back Tour

Chance the Rapper To Deliver 'Star Line' On August 15th

Vic Mensa Recruits Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy For '$WISH'

News > Chance the Rapper

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

On The Record: Elton John

5 Star: Messa - The Spin

Live: America Rocks Arizona

Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee

Latest News

3OH!3 Launching 'Streets Of Gold' Anniversary Shows

Motion City Soundtrack Extends Tour With Say Anything Into 2026

Avril Lavigne Jams With Billy Idol For Her Birthday

Ellefson-Soto Announce Debut Live Performance And Share 'SOAB' Video

Skillet Reveal 2026 Spring Tour Dates

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares 'Dead Inside' Video

Paul Kalkbrenner Pays Homage To Depeche Mode With 'Dreaming On'

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' Now Streaming