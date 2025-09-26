Darrin Hacquard Shares New Ballad 'October Moon'

(The GreenRoom) Ending the first full week of fall, singer-songwriter Darrin Hacquard today releases "October Moon," an eerie ballad drawing on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Marking the first song Hacquard has ever co-written, the track was born from a verse of poetry his friend Jay Jennings Vincent wrote, rooted in autumnal imagery of the Hocking Hills and female troubles shared between the two. The single is the second release from Hacquard's forthcoming album Weights & Measures, due October 17th.

Reflecting on the track, Hacquard said: "My friend Jay Jennings Vincent started riffing on a stunning fall picture of Hocking Hills, OH-where I'm from: 'The hills are alive with autumnal demise, and I guess I'll be seeing you soon.' I thought that line was fantastic, so we kept going back and forth, trading lines until we had a complete piece. Fall being a time of reflection for me, I took the poem in the direction of lamenting lost love; a doomed montage of tumultuous romantic encounters. The song is somewhat fictional-although the narrator embodies a sense of hopelessness, quiet acceptance, and finality in his fate and solitude, echoing that of the authors' lived experience."

Premiered exclusively with Magnet Magazine, the music video for "October Moon" is available to watch HERE. "Darrin Hacquard is one of my favorite songwriters working today. Every word he writes is perfectly placed with precise intention, evoking place, time, thought, and emotion," said Hayden Miles, who animated the music video. "The whole song has an eerie quality, like you're sinking into a patch of damp, mossy ground while sleeping in the woods on a cold October night."

A balladeer of bad decisions, Hacquard's discography is the soundtrack to doing something you'll regret, and the repercussions you've earned. From being in a string band with acclaimed singer-songwriter John R. Miller, to stints in county lock-up and rehab, to then grinding his songs out on the Appalachian songwriter circuit, his second album Weights & Measures is the culmination of hard-living, harder work, and honest autobiographical songwriting that dissects experiences many have, but rarely share. Solely writing all but one track, Hacquard brings listeners along to a jail cell in Pennsylvania, to seeing the morning sun shine over a city skyline, and the long ride home eager to do laundry, fleshing out lessons in life, love and hope in the face of desolation.

Related Stories

Darrin Hacquard Shares 'Drunken Philosopher' Video

News > Darrin Hacquard