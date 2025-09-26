Ellefson-Soto Announce Debut Live Performance And Share 'SOAB' Video

(OMG) GRAMMY Award-winning bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth) and acclaimed metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto have unleashed the official music video for their hard-hitting single "SOAB", taken from the band's sophomore album Unbreakable, out now via Rat Pak Records.

"This song represents the savage, raw and punk side of all of us in this band! The same as the world common bond is we sleep, eat and blink our eyes daily, we ALL know and have encountered a true S.O.A.B. in our lifetimes...this is their theme song!" says Soto.

Filmed at Rogue Recording Studios in London (UK), the "SOAB" video was directed by Elia Turra. The video is powerful, loud, and outrageous-made to be cranked at full volume!

In addition, fans will have the chance to watch Ellefson-Soto live for the first time on April 9, 2026, when the band makes their debut performance at the legendary Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood, California. Immediately after, the band will take to the seas as part of the Monsters of Rock Cruise, sailing April 12-16 out of Miami, Florida.

