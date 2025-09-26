George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum Highlight Landman Soundtrack

(UM) MCA (a division of Universal Music Group) is proud to announce the release of Landman - Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume I) available on all platforms today, listen here.

The soundtrack for the critically acclaimed Paramount+ series Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, features a curated mix of iconic country, rock, and Americana artists whose music underscores the drama and grit of West Texas oilfields.

The soundtrack captures the essence of Landman's world, blending classic and contemporary sounds that mirror the highs and lows of life on the Texas oilfields. From George Strait and Chris Stapleton's heartfelt collaboration to Billy Gibbons' electrifying rock performance, each track is carefully selected to amplify the storytelling and atmosphere of the series.

From honky-tonk anthems to soulful ballads, the Landman: Season 1 soundtrack captures the heart and grit of West Texas. Available now, fans can now bring the show's music home and relive the drama, the triumphs, and the stories that define the series.

Landman - Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume I)

Tracklisting

1. Belle Frantz - "Do Ya"

2. Billy Gibbons - "Livin' It Up Down In Texas"

3. Brent Cobb - "Snakebite"

4. Whiskey Myers - "Bad Medicine"

5. Clint Black - "Devil's Den"

6. Drayton Farley - "Blue Collar"

7. Dwight Yoakam - "That's What Lonely People Do"

8. Ella Langley - "i blame the bar"

9. Flatland Calvary - "Midland After Midnight"

10. George Strait ft. Chris Stapleton - "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame"

11. Parker McCollum - "She'll Dance For Whiskey"

12. Reverend Horton Heat - "I Found Blue"

13. Ronnie Dunn - "Blood For Black Gold"

14. The Red Clay Strays - "Wondering Why"

15. Turnpike Troubadours - "Mean Old Sun"

