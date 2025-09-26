Karley Scott Collins Streaming New Album 'Flight Risk'

(SMN) Rising country starlet Karley Scott Collins welcomes her debut album Flight Risk today. "The songs off of this record are the rawest pages of my diary from the last five years of my life that I'm sharing with the world. It's scary and it's vulnerable, but it makes me so happy to know that now it's not just my stories anymore," shared Collins. "I've been lucky enough to connect with so many fans who relate to my music, and I'm so excited for them to hear the entire record and for us to share our stories together. I'm grateful to everyone who collaborated with me. I had no idea when I started making Flight Risk that it would heal parts of me I didn't even know needed fixing, and I hope it does that for everyone when they hear it."

Collins will welcome the record with an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry and special performance in the Circle Room on Sept. 30. Find ticket information HERE. She also continues her stint as an opener on Keith Urban's HIGH AND ALIVE TOUR this weekend in St. Paul, Minn. and Omaha, Neb. Later this year she'll make her Australian debut at Ridin' Hearts Festival in Melbourne.

Flight Risk has arrived to strong reviews, with Entertainment Focus declaring it, "feels like a defining debut-one that not only introduces Karley Scott Collins but positions her as a force to be reckoned with in modern country music." MusicRow also lauds, "The grit and velvet in her voice are super compelling" and Holler celebrates, "Patching together everything from her life up to this point, the highs, the lows, the wins, the losses, the heartbreaks and the healing, Karley Scott Collins has bared her soul on Flight Risk."

Collins' creative fingerprint graces every aspect of the project, where she and Grammy Award-winning collaborator Nathan Chapman co-produced and played nearly every instrument throughout - Collins even picked up banjo, violin and bass during the sessions. She learned how to engineer in the studio, making sure every note was a personal and raw reflection of her journey. From start to finish, Collins speaks with the hard-earned wisdom of a soul twice her age, unafraid to lay bare the truths gathered in just 25 years of living, loving and learning.

